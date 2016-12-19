Six weeks after the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, the battle for the White House is yet to be over as the 538 electors formally cast their votes for either Democratic Hillary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump today, Monday, December 19.

Although, technically the President-elect Trump won the electoral college on Nov. 9, officially, he has not been voted for. Under the US Constitution, the real presidential election takes place on Dec. 19, when electors meet in the 50 state capitals and Washington, D.C. to cast their ballots.

To be elected a president, therefore, a candidate must score 270 Electoral College votes, representing 50 per cent plus one vote or a simple majority vote.

As the electors prepare to vote on Monday, there are reports that many Republican electoral college members have been besieged by phone calls and e-mails to vote against Trump.

Clinton’s victory in the popular vote, by a margin of close to three million but not the electoral vote and controversies about Trump have generated unusual interest in the electoral college.

Trump needs 270 electoral votes on Monday to claim White House and his victory in various states in the Nov. 8 election put him in line to get 306 of the 538 electoral college votes as against Clinton who had 232.

Already 18 notable U.S. actors and other artists have urged Republican electors to “go down in the books as American heroes” by not voting for Trump.

On Sunday, John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman, suggested that 37 electoral voters bound to Trump could defect, which would be enough to create at least a tie and send the votes to the House to decide.

Podesta predicated his argument on glaring allegations that Russians hacking the emails of Democrats during the election led in part to Clinton’s loss.

He also argued that members of the Electoral College should have an intelligence briefing about the hackings before voting on Monday.