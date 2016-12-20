The Jema’a Local Government of Kaduna State has imposed 24-hour curfew on Kafanchan and its environs to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that curfew was imposed after a peaceful protest by youths in Kafanchan against killings in Southern Kaduna.

Southern Kaduna has over time witnessed persistent killings with the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, recently revealing that he paid some Fulani herdsmen to forestall peace, a disclosure that resulted in heavy criticisms.

The curfew was imposed by the chairman of Jema’a local government area in state, Dr Bege Katuka. Kafanchan, the commercial nerve-centre of southern Kaduna, is the headquarters of Jema’a local government area.