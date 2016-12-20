The Nigerian Customs Service have intercepted arms and ammunition as well as military equipment hidden in two cars imported from United States of America.

According to the comptroller of Tin-Can island, Yusuf Bashar, the Service got a hint that there was a magazine in a used Toyota car 2004 model with Chassis No 2T1BR32E54C309841.

“Customs officers isolated the vehicle to give it a thorough checking. We discovered 10 pieces of life rounds called Hornady ammunition with the magazine,’’ the comptroller said.

Bashar said no suspect has been arrested because the seizures were just coming out of the vehicle, adding that the command would conduct further investigation to discover the owner of the consignments.

“We will hand over the items to the Department of State Security (DSS) for custody of the ammunition because they are too dangerous to be with unauthorized persons,” Bashar told reporters while displaying the seized items.

The command also intercepted another container of used Nissan Armada , 2007 model, with container No- NSCEU718443\6 and Chassis No 5NIAA08A69N709779.

Bashar said the vehicle contained Omini American Tactical Rifle No AR48634 and Moasberg American Pump Action with No U648018.

He said in addition to these two rifles, it was discovered on examination, in the same container, 3,500 pieces of Premier Hollow point (Air Gun Pellets), and 4,000 pieces of Premier Hollow point (Air gun pellets).

“We also discovered nine pieces of military bullets proof vests; one piece of helmet with rain proof, one pistol Punch, one Riffle Punch, a set of military gas masks, 26 packs of military already made foods and two pairs of military booths.

“This is why we called reporters to inform them because it is about reporting the nation’ security.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the consignments containing military ammunition, adding that Customs officers had intercepted the container since Nov. 29 and examined it in Nov. 30. The comptroller said investigation of the container was ongoing to get more details and that was why the news conference was delayed.

The comptroller said the consignments will be about the fifth interception of ammunition since he resumed office in January 2016.

“We have discovered 900 pieces of live ammunition, 200 pieces of cocaine worth N2 billion, which we handed over to appropriate agency because we believe in inter-agency collaboration”.