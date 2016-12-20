The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has disclosed that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja will be closed between February and March next year,

Sirika, speaking with reporters in Abuja, explained that the closure will enable a construction company, Julius Berger Plc, carry out re-construction work on the badly damaged airport runway.

He revealed that the runway of the airport will undergo repairs for six months but will be shut for six weeks between February and March, when the mid-section of the runway is being reconstructed.

According to Sirika, President Muhamadu Buhari had approved the reconstruction work process through the emergency procurement procedure for work to begin because of the centrality, economy and the importance of Abuja to the country’s general administration.

He admitted that government cannot afford to close down the Abuja airport for a long time revealing that skeletal repairs have actually been ongoing at the runway in the last three months.