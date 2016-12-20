Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was assassinated at an Ankara art exhibit on Monday evening by a lone Turkish gunman shouting “God is great!” and “don’t forget Aleppo, don’t forget Syria!” in what the leaders of Turkey and Russia called a provocative terrorist attack.

The gunman, described by Turkish officials as a 22-year-old off-duty police officer, also wounded at least three others in the assault on the envoy, Andrey G. Karlov, which was captured on video.

Andrey Karlov, 62, was several minutes into a speech at an embassy-sponsored photo exhibition when a man who stood directly behind him in a dark suit shot the diplomat in the back from close range multiple times.

After the initial shot, the attacker approached Karlov as he lay on the ground and shot him at least one more time at close range, according to an AP photographer at the scene.

He paced angrily around the body, while shouting, and also smashed several of the framed photos on exhibition, but later allowed the stunned guests to leave the venue.

The assassination, an embarrassing security failure in the Turkish capital, forced Turkey and Russia to confront a new crisis tied directly to the Syrian conflict, now in its sixth year.

Meanwhile, the United States has shutdown it’s Embassy in Ankara, the Turkish capital. The U.S. Embassy on Tuesday issued a statement saying that U.S. mission to Turkey will be closed. According to the statement, an individual approached the U.S. Embassy Ankara main gate and discharged a firearm.

There have been no reported injuries and the individual is in police custody.