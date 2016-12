Niger state residents got an eyeful following a simulation proper on mass casualty handling in auto-crash. The exercise was staged at a popular junction, top medical, in Minna to identify gaps and familiarize the key stakeholders in disaster management with their roles as well as sensitizing public on handling mass Casualty in the event of an accident.

Among the key stakeholders that participated were the FRSC, NSCDC, NSEMA, Police, Red Cross, DSS, NURTW, VIO, Special Marshal and TOAN.