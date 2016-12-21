In a week that could almost be termed “Nigeria week at the White House,” two Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from their captors were at the home of the United States President for a tour of the White House Christmas decorations.

The girls are currently on a scholarship in the U.S., sponsored by Education Must Continue Initiative (EMCI).

The Chibok schoolgirls visit last weekend was preceded by that of prominent upcoming New York Times best-selling author and blogger Luvvie Ajayi just the day before.

This is the fourth in a series of White House visits for the Chibok girls in US facilitated by US Congresswoman Frederica Wilson of Florida in conjunction with Education Must Continue Initiative. Over half a dozen Chibok girls had visited the White House in Easter 2015 and 2016 but this the first Christmas visit.

A Nigerian American schoolgirl was amongst the band of singers for the White House Christmas tree carols. Sixth grader, Gracina Ogebe who is part of the US host family of the Chibok girls was separately invited with her school to perform just days before her adoptive sisters were to visit the White House. It was indeed a week for Nigerians at the White House from the East, South and the North.

One of the Chibok girls, a high school senior said after the visit “It was good! The house looks amazing. They’ve decorated the whole house and also, there are different choir groups performing.”

The two Chibok girls are the top academic performers of their set in the US.