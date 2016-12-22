A major bank robbery attack was on Thursday foiled by personnel of the Rivers State Police Command. The bank located along Eagle Cement area was stormed by a combined team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS) and regular policemen from Rumuolumeni Police Station, who acted on a tip-off.

According to reports, the hoodlums on sighting the policemen opened fire to which the operatives retaliated leading to arrest of three suspects while a SARS operative was also injured.

The State Spokesperson, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the bank robbers were arrested at about 2am on Thursday while they were using a gas cylinder to cut open an entrance into the bank.

Omoni disclosed that the SARS operative that sustained gunshot injury was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He identified the three suspected bank robbers (all males) as Samuel Nwara (28) from Igwuruta town, Kaaly Taagaba (28) from Kpong, Khana LGA and Lucky Ukwuoma (26) from Etche LGA.