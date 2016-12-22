A Chief Magistrate Court in Mpape, FCT, has issued a notice of committal action against the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu over alleged disobedience of court order.

Magistrate Okeagu Azubuike on Friday endorsed Form 48, ‘Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Order of Court’ against Magu after the EFCC failed to comply with an order of court on December 1 discharging an expired remand warrant for a suspect, Na’im Lawal.

He stated that “Take Notice that unless you obey the order of court contained in the ruling of the court discharging the expired remand warrant issued by the Honourable Court and ordering the release of the applicant to his freedom on the 1st of December, 2016, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to committal to prison.”

Lawal was arrested by EFCC officers on October 14, 2016 in Katsina over allegations of conspiracy, theft of government money, money laundering and obtaining under false presence.