The Federal Government has begun the process of extraditing former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, who was released from jail in the United Kingdom two days ago.

Ibori has finished serving his 6-year jail term, after pleading guilty to money laundering and diversion of state funds.

According to The Punch, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has told the EFCC to make Ibori’s 170 charges file available.

Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren his (Ibori’s) fate will be “determined by the provisions of the law.”

Ibori’s case was re-opened in 2010 after a Federal High Court sitting in Asaba had discharged him of all 170 charges. The former Governor had resisted arrest and fled to Dubai, but was later extradited to the UK.

Welcoming the former governor from the London jail house on Wednesday December 21st were a cross section of friends and members of his family among which Delta state senator, Nwaoboshi who said he got to the position because of Ibori.

His release from Prison has been widely celebrated in the southern part of the country, Delta state in particular, and other sections of Nigerians have condemned the excitement which followed his release yesterday.