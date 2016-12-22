Menu
Home >> Breaking News,Politics >> FG Starts Extradition Process for Ibori

FG Starts Extradition Process for Ibori

The Federal Government has begun the process of extraditing former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, who was released from jail in the United Kingdom two days ago.

Ibori has finished serving his 6-year jail term, after pleading guilty to money laundering and diversion of state funds.

According to The Punch, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has told the EFCC to make Ibori’s 170 charges file available.

Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren his (Ibori’s) fate will be “determined by the provisions of the law.”

Ibori’s case was re-opened in 2010 after a Federal High Court sitting in Asaba had discharged him of all 170 charges. The former Governor had resisted arrest and fled to Dubai, but was later extradited to the UK.

Welcoming the former governor from the London jail house on Wednesday December 21st  were a cross section of friends and members of his family among which Delta state senator, Nwaoboshi who said he got to the position because of Ibori.

His release from Prison has been widely celebrated in the southern part of the country, Delta state in particular, and other sections of Nigerians have condemned the excitement which followed his release yesterday.

 

Tags :

the author

Previous

EFCC's Acting Chairman Risk Jail

Next

Bank Robbery Foiled by Police in Rivers

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • FeedBurner Widget

    Dont Miss Our Latest Updates. Subscribe to our Email NewsLetter


    • Top