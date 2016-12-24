Nigerian defender, Musa Mohammed has caught the imagination of the whole of Turkey after his close encounter with President Erdogan went viral across the country.

Musa had a one on one chat with President Erdogan before the game. His encounter with the Turkish President was beamed across the country during a benefit match for those who died in the bombing around the Besiktas stadium recently.

During the group photograph of the players, charismatic President Erdogan, placed his right hand on Musa’s head leading to the Nigerian defender’s new nickname of ‘The Blessed One’.

Musa has since been swamped with media interviews on the Presidential encounter with even his club president calling him up to find out what was all the Presidential chatter.

Musa, who has captained both Nigeria’s U17 and U20s to major trophies, has enjoyed a splendid run in the Turkish cup and looks set to soon make his much-awaited league debut for one of Turkey’s most consistent clubs.

It is believed that President Erdogan has a close connection with Musa’s Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir, who lead the Turkish Super Lig halfway through this season.