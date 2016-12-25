As Lagosians prepare to go out with friends and families to celebrate Christmas, the Nigerian Breweries company in the Orile area of Lagos was on fire.

According to report, the fire started in the early hours of the morning at the company’s building in the Orile area of Lagos.

The Nigerian police and men of the fire service were seen battling the raging fire.

Fire fighters from the Lagos State Fire Service, who contained the fire after it raged for hours, said that the fire started at about 5.30 a.m.

The firm, Nigeria’s leading brewers said in a tweet at about noon that the fire had been contained and only affected bottles and crates.” and that there was ‘no injuries or casualties’.

100 policemen were deployed to the premises of the Nigerian Breweries. Lagos police Commissioner, Owoseni said that the deployment was meant to give adequate security cover to the company.