The Nigerian Army has arrested a white man among Boko Haram insurgents in the Sambisa Forest.

According to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), a soldier, who took part in the operation that liberated Sambisa Forest said the foreigner whose nationality has not been disclosed, was arrested inside the forest on Thursday, December 22, when troops cleared Boko Haram insurgents out of their last fortress.

The soldier who made the disclosure on Sunday, December 25, said hundreds of Boko Haram fighters were killed during the offensive that began about a month ago.

The source added that many others were captured alive while attempting to flee.

The Soldier said major factors that delayed the takeover of the insurgents’ stronghold was the thousands of people, including those living in villages around the vast forest that were being held as human shield by the Boko Haram leaders.

According to the source, the army deployed 4,200 troops to Sambisa Forest through various fronts, including Ngurosoye, Konduga/Aulari, Bama, Fulka and Damboa.

Meanwhile, the Army last week started the construction of road network to the Sambisa in order to ease troops operations in mopping up Boko Haram insurgents in the forest.