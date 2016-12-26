A building in the Lagos Police College which is located in the Ikeja area of Lagos has collapsed with two people confirmed dead.

The incident happened in the early hours of Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25.

The Punch reports that an official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency conformed the tragic incident.

He said rescue operation was going on at the college where a yet-to-be-confirmed number of people were trapped.

According to Premium Times, Dolapo Badmus who is the spokesperson of the state police confirmed the death of two people.

It was revealed that the collapsed building failed two integrity tests conducted on separate occasions.

Yakubu Suleiman who is the south-west zonal coordinator of the National Emergency Management Authority confirmed this during the demolition of the rest of the building.