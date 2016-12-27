Accolades have come from every political corner of the country since the Sambisa Forest enclave of the violent Islamic terror group Boko Haram was thrown out by the Nigerian Army last week.

Kashim Shettima, Governor of the most terrorist ravished state in the country, described 2016 Christmas as his best season of celebration, as well as his best year so far since his assumption of office over five years ago when the terrorist group was in it’s infancy. The governor says 2016 signalled Nigeria’s year of victory and Borno year of hope and liberation.

A cross section of notable people in the country have expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, General Officer Commanding – GOC 7 and 8 Divisions in Borno, officers and men of Nigerian army for subduing the terrorists.

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has also expressed excitement at the success of the Army. He said henceforth, terror will no longer have any place in the country henceforth.

Sambisa forest is believed to be the last stronghold of the Boko Haram, but the Nigerian troops, under the Operation Lafiya Dole, took over the large area recently.

Thousands of people held captive by the sect where reportedly freed during the Army’s operation in the region.

The question that remains largely unanswered is the next phase the Federal government will take in rehabilitating and fixing the damage in the North-East cause by the Boko Haram scourge. Gov. Kashim Shettima promised that all Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps in the state would be closed down by May 29, 2017.

Chief of army staff, yesterday in Damasak, Borno, while celebrating Christmas with troops of 145 Battalion, said that the former Boko Haram strong hold in the Sambisa forest would be used as a training camp for the Nigerian Army.