Report reaching Nigeria Newsday has it that one of the political heavyweights in the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Senator Spanner Okpozo, is dead.

The former Senator from Ozoro in Isoko North Council Area of the state, died Monday, December 26, after a brief illness, close family relatives disclosed.

Okpozo, who hails from Ozoro in Isoko North Council Area of Delta state, is one of the leading voices of the APC from the region and was said to have died in an undisclosed hospital in the state.