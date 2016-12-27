The war of words between outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump continued with Trump rejecting Obama’s claim that he could have defeated him in the November 8 presidential election if he had run against him.

Trump, in a reply to the outgoing President’s claim, took to his twitter handle and wrote in capital letters: “NO WAY!”

The president-elect also listed some policies under Obama’s administration, which he thought constituted baggage to the outgoing President, and would have made it difficult for Obama to be re-elected had the U.S. Constitution allowed him to contest for the third term.

He said, “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me.

“He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc,” Trump fired back at the outgoing president from whom he would take over on Jan. 20, 2017.

Barack Obama, again, took a hilarious jab at Donald Trump while taping his Thursday appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In a clip CNN aired ahead of the episode, Fallon and Obama talk about Bernie Sanders’ impending visit to the White House on Thursday.

Obama, a former Illinois senator, still receives high popularity ratings among Americans, currently exceeding 50 per cent, one of the highest for a two-term U.S. president.