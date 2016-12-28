A black American billionaire, Mr Robert Smith, has volunteered to sponsor the education of freed Chibok girls.

This was made known on Tuesday by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President.

According to him, the beneficiaries of the scheme are the 24 girls from Chibok Community and also the 21 recently rescued Chibok schoolgirls, adding that the girls will be admitted through negotiation at the American University of Nigeria, Yola.

His words: “Smith has offered to pay for the education of the 21 released through negotiations and is offering to take responsibility for all the others who will hopefully be eventually set free. The Murtala Mohammed Foundation in the country is equally interested,’’ he added.

Speaking on the welfare of the recently released 21 Chibok Girls, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President said “they are being treated as adoptees of the Federal Government but there is a lot of local and international interest in the future plans of the girls.”