Second republic Senator, Mukhtar Abdulkarim alongside his brother, Buhari Abdulkarim and driver were traveling between Kano and Zamfara states on Friday, December 23, when a truck crashed into their car, killing the Senator and badly wounding his brother.

He died on the spot while his brother who is an architect and the driver are receiving medical treatment at Uthman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

The late senator, an indigene of Talata Mafara, was born in Zurmi, Zamfara state.