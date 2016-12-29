The Nigerian police have arrested a 43-year-old man, Abiodun Amos (aka Senti), as the leader of a militant gang with some other people at large, plotting to bomb the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The police spokesman Don N. Awunah in a statement said the arrest was made on November 2 in a hideout on the bank of Majidun River in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, and that two AK 47 rifles were recovered from his possession.

Senti was arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), who trailed him to a river bank at Majidun, Ikorodu, Lagos. He led the IRT operatives to a vehicle parked discreetly within Ikorodu, where a large catche of dynamite and detonators was recovered from its boot.

It was also learnt that Amos’ arrest followed intelligence generated by the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), which was passed on to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, indicating that the group was at its final stage of carrying out an attack on the Third Mainland Bridge—Africa’s longest at 13 kilometres.