The telecommunications industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has again confirmed the total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom as the sole network that increased its internet subscriber base in the month of October, 2016.

According to the data published on the NCC website, the quantum of internet users on the networks of the four major operators namely, Globacom, Airtel, Etisalat and MTN shrank by 378,015 from 93.5m in September to 93.1m in October.

The current report revalidates Globacom’s position as Nigeria’s data grand masters as it increased its internet customer base to 27,185,552 in October from 26,887,929 in September this year. This indicates an addition of 297,623 subscribers during the month under review.

Conversely, MTN and Etisalat had reductions in the number of customers surfing the net on their network during the period, while Airtel did not record any increase as its figures for the two months were the same.

The data showed that MTN had 32,464,779 subscribers browsing the internet on its network in October, which is a decrease of 306,480 internet subscribers from the September figure of 32,771,259.

On its part, Airtel had 18,832,238 internet users in October, the same figure it recorded in September. Like MTN, Etisalat had 14,693,492 data customers in October, showing a loss of 369,158 compared to the 15,062,650 users it recorded in the preceding month of September.

According to the NCC data, the CDMA operators lost 13,664 internet users, after recording 38,309 in October compared to the 51,973 figure recorded in September.

Globacom’s position as the preferred telecom operator for internet services was strengthened in October when it became the first network to launch a nationwide rollout of the 4G LTE advanced network. With the launch of the service, millions of subscribers on the Glo network are able to enjoy instant efficient broadband internet connectivity at multiple times the speed of 3G.