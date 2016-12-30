Menu
Train Crashes into Trailer in Kano

There was heavy traffic on Wednesday as a train heading to Lagos state crashed into a trailer on a railway crossing in Kawo, Kano state.

According to Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr. Francis Udoma, no lives were lost in the incident which happened around 3am.train-crash

Udoma explained that the train, carrying Nigerian soldiers and civilians, crashed into the trailer, belonging to W.A Group of Companies, carrying sugarcane. He said the accident occurred when the driver of the trailer insisted on crossing the rail line even when the train was blaring.

The incident caused traffic jam that lasted for six hours.

Mr. Udoma said motorist coming from Kano and other northern states, as well as those coming from the southern and the eastern part of the country were all stranded at the railway crossing.

