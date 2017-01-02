An assistant commissioner of police, identified as one Christopher Osakue, has allegedly killed himself in Benin in Edo.

Osakue reportedly shot himself in the head with his service pistol in his residence located on Upper Sokponba on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, after sending a woman and little boy living with him on an errand. The late officer who was in charge training and development did not however leave any note behind. He was recently posted from Ondo to Edo state.

The ACP was said to have suffered a partial stroke some years back but he was gradually recovering from it before the incident occurred. A source in the area disclosed that a gunshot from the residence of the deceased was heard at about 5pm on the fateful day.

Security operatives from the Ugbekun police division were said to have later stormed the residence of the ACP who had hosted some youths in the area on December 25.

The Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, described the senior police officer’s death as a case of suicide. Gwandu also explained that the pistol which he allegedly used to commit the act was signed for at the Ondo State Police command before he was posted to Edo.