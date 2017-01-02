Professor Isaac Adewole, the minister of health, has said the federal government has begun free healthcare services to Nigerians living with certain medical conditions that require major surgeries, but are unable to seek healthcare services due to the cost.

Speaking during a media interactive session on Thursday, December 29, at the just concluded Kuchigoro Primary Healthcare Centre, Abuja, Adewole directed Nigerians who need healthcare services to visit any Federal Teaching Hospital or medical centre for free treatment.

The directive was given in line with the operations of the Rapid Response Initiative (RRI) which was inaugurated to perform not less than 10,000 free surgeries on poor Nigerians.

The Health Minister said the only qualification to have is that the patient must be poor, And the government will do those surgeries that really put people in discomfort.

He listed a few medical cases that required surgeries such as myomectomy cleft lips, and even VVF, He said many of these are being handled in 46 specialist centers across the country.

Conducting a tour round the Kuchigoro health facility, Adewole disclosed that about N550 million had been earmarked for the revitalization of the first phase of primary health care centres.

The minister added that the project was important to the federal government as it strives to tackle maternal and child mortality in the country.