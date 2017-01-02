The Nigerian Army operating under ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in Borno and other north-eastern states has arrested one of the most-wanted Boko Haram insurgent in the state.

The politician was also arrested for abetting the top Boko Haram Commander, whose identity is yet to be revealed, in his house at 1000 housing estate along Maiduguri-Damaturu- Kano road, the Vanguard reports.

The report quoted sources living in the estate as saying the chairman’s arrest was not surprising since many of the sect members have fled the Sambisa Forest where they lived for years while carrying out attacks.

The report describes that local government as about 40 kilometres drive from Maiduguri the state’s capital.

The report quoted a neighbour of the politician as saying that soldiers and some security operatives stormed the house after an intelligence report that the top Boko Haram commander was with him.

The chairman and the Boko Haram commander are being detained in a military facility for investigation.