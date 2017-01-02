A Moroccan woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle a 19-year-old migrant from Gabon across the border with Spain curled up inside a suitcase.

The Spanish Civil Guard arrested the woman in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave next to Morocco, on December 30.

It comes as around 1,100 sub-Saharan African migrants today tried to cross into Spain from Morocco via Ceuta by storming a border fence.

Dozens of migrants made it to the top of the 6 metre barbed wire fence in the early hours before being lifted down by cranes, footage from a local TV station showed.

Only two people were allowed into Ceuta to be taken to a hospital while the rest were returned to Morocco, the Spanish government also confirmed in a statement.