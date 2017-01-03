Abia State House of Assembly Speaker Martins Azubuike was impeached on Thursday, Dec. 29. The embattled lawmaker was removed from office after 20 of the 24 legislators in the State Assembly voted in favor of his impeachment.

Consequently, Kennedy Njoku, who hails from Osisioma Ngwa North, was sworn in as the new speaker on Thursday afternoon.

The Cable reports that the three-term lawmaker had a falling out with the “powers that be” in Abia State and that he has faced at least four impeachment attempts since assuming office in June.

Addressing the case of his impeachment a few days after, Martins Azubuike said his “uprightness” cost him the job. Azubuike who made the disclosure on Sunday said he was impeached for refusing to consent to sharing of funds meant for projects.

“Instead I chose to deploy available funds to projects and not sharing it among members,” the News Agency of Nigeria quoted the ex-speaker as saying at the forum. The ex-speaker told the audience that he committed no impeachable offence but was removed because he did not accede to demands to share allocations to the House among the members.