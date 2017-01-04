Officers of the Nigerian Army were on Tuesday, January 3, barred from uploading pictures and videos of their operation on the internet while on duty.

Major-General Adeniyi Oyebade, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Mechanized Army, gave the warning on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai.

In December 2016, an embarrassing video clip went viral on social media, showing soldiers complaining bitterly about lack of food and water for troops after the capture of one of Boko Haram’s major stronghold, Alagarno.

However military authorities refuted the claims that soldiers were being neglected at the battle fronts, explaining that the video was shot over six months ago by elements that were bent on tarnishing the image of the Nigerian military.

Speaking to soldiers at the graduation ceremony of Men of Nigerian Battalion (NIBBAT) 46 held at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre (NAPKC), Jaji in Kaduna state, Oyebade said: “it is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation. Specifically, I want to warn you on the use of social media.

“While you are on operation, you may want to take photo shot of some good moment but you should be very careful while doing that.

“Avoid any picture or video that has to do with your colleague or operation. You are barred not to upload such information. It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation, because it will become a pragmatic problem for the Nigerian Army.”