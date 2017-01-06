The Nigerian Army said it had concluded plan to launch ‘Operation Accord’ to put an end to clashes between farmers/herdsmen in the country.

Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, the Acting Director of Information, Office of the Chief of Defence Staff, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Warri, Delta.

Abubakar, who was on a tour of the media locations across the military operational areas in the country, said that Operation Accord would be a mitigating instrument against the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

”Anytime from now it will become operationalized and the issues of herdsmen going against innocent citizens will be a thing of the past,” he said.

He said that the military was committed to rescuing all individuals held hostage by the Boko Haram sect.

He also solicited for media cooperation to enable them succeed in the mandate.

The director said that the military had gone through reformation, adding that its operations were being given wider coverage.

He said that the military was operating in a unique situation that had to do with crisis and needed sensitization with high level of professionalism in reportage.

Abubakar said that the Nigerian Armed Forces had conducted over 13 operations in the country. He urged the media to assist by way of sensitizing the populace to provide useful information.