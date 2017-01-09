Former Governor of Niger state, Abdulkadir Kure, has died in a German hospital.
He died aged 60.
He was a two-term governor, elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). His wife, Zainab, was elected twice as a senator representing Niger South constituency between 2007 and 2015.
Kure was flown abroad last week following a relapse of an undisclosed illness.
The deceased was a two-term governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.
He was also the 12th governor of the state and the third civilian governor after Emir Awwal Ibrahim (1979-1983) and Dr. Musa Inuwa( 1992-1993).