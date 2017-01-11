Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor has reportedly announced the arrest of some of the perpetrators of the violent attacks in the southern part of the state.

The Kaduna state governor during a visit to the office of the State Commissioner of Police, Agyle Abeh revealed names of the arrested suspects, though the names were not made public, he vowed that the state government would make sure that all those involved in the attacks were brought to justice.

El-rufai also said that acts of criminality and lawlessness would never be condoned.

He called on citizens of the state to embrace peace and tolerate one another for the interest of peace and development.

The Presidency had earlier explained that President Muhammadu Buhari was silent on the ongoing violence in southern part of Kaduna state because the state governor was handling the issue. The killings in southern Kaduna are suspected to be due to violence between the locals and migrating Fulani herdsmen.

Buhari’s silence over the issue has fueled suggestion from some religious and political leaders that the president and Governor Nasir El-Rufai who are of the Fulani tribe, are siding with the attackers.