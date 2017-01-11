The students and staff of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, formally known as Anambra State University, have expressed concern over the manner in which cattle have taken over the institution.

Reports stated that the University environment has been taken over by Fulani herdsmen and their cows. The University has two campuses; one is in Uli while the other one is located in Igbariam.

The Igbariam campus was formerly a polytechnic but the State House of Assembly passed a law that turned the school to a university and when the law establishing the University has phased out the State Polytechnic and the University inherited its assets and liabilities.

It is that former Polytechnic that now houses the popular Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

It was learnt that the back gate of the institution is now a grazing area for herds of cattle, roaming the campus daily, surrounding lecture halls, faculty, and administrative buildings freely.

Students and staff noted that they have resigned to fate, adding that the sight of the cows has become a common feature in the university.

A university staff who also spoke with newsmen also said, “It is embarrassing to see this kind of thing on the university campus every day. I wonder what the management of the university is doing about it. Sometimes one would stay for minutes waiting for cows to pass, even when one is trying to beat time.”

Just last week in a rural community in Delta state, Newsday Reported of how no fewer than 5 individuals were hacked to death by the herdsmen, for trying to prevent their castles from grazing in their farm lands.

So far, the only state that has taken a definite step to address the issue of rampaging herdsmen has been Ekiti State. The governors of a lot of the states that have begun to suffer in the hands of these armed and dangerous cattle herders have remained silent on the issue.