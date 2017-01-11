These are photos from the secret trial session of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu which held on Tuesday in Abuja. The court ruled that witnesses would give statement through protected screen guards which was also captured on camera.

The case between the Federal government of Nigeria and Nnamdi Kanu kicked off at exactly 10:23am on Tuesday morning after the arrival of Justice Binta Nyako.

Nnamdi Kanu and the other accused persons, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Chidiebere Onwudiwe were led to the shielding apparatus set before the court where the secret witnesses were to be paraded as well. However, the trail was disrupted after Justice Binta Nyako stormed out of court.

It was revealed that after Binta settled down to preside over the case of allowing masked witnesses and conducting secret trial, Nnamdi Kanu was heard thundering from behind the shielding apparatus that there will be no court sitting without the presence of Biafrans and his family members outside.

When asked why he said so, he replied:

“Buhari cannot accuse me in the open and try me in secret.”

At this point, Binta Nyako who could no longer hide her annoyance at Kanu’s reaction and stormed out of the court room.