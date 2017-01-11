Outgoing US president Barack Obama and his family have been getting farewell messages from all across the globe on Twitter.

On Tuesday night at Chicago’s McCormick Place, the president and the first lady, Michele Obama, arrived “where it all started,” to deliver the speech rather than the Oval Office of the White House, where farewell speeches are traditionally made.

Barack Obama walked out on a stage draped in red and blue and bid his final farewell as president of the United States.

In a speech that was at once candid, emotional and sobering, Obama reflected on what was achieved during his eight years in the Oval Office, and what needs to be done now to protect American democracy and values.

“I’ll be thinking back to being a community organizer, pretty much fresh out of school,” he was heard, saying in a video released by the White House on Sunday.

“The two things I take away from this office are, number one, that change can happen, that the system will respond to ordinary people coming together to try to move the country in a better direction and the second thing I’ll take away from this office is the fundamental goodness of the American people,” added the outgoing president.

“This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, and they get engaged, and they come together to demand it,” Obama told the audience and the country.

“After eight years as your president, I still believe that. And it’s not just my belief. It’s the beating heart of our American idea ― our bold experiment in self-government.”

Meanwhile, Republican President-elect Donald Trump was preparing to assume office on January 20th, which means President Barrack Obama, the 44th United State President has 9 days left until he steps down for the President Elect, Mr Donald Trump.