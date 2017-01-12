The Council of Imams and Ulama in Kaduna state has demanded the arrest and prosecution of the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and others for the alleged escalation of the mayhem in Southern Kaduna.

The council said politicians as well as religious leaders made inflammatory statements that instigated the crises in Southern Kaduna.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna, Monday, the council chairman, Sheikh Abubakar Babantune, said the Senator representing Southern Kaduna senatorial district, Dr. Danjuma La’ah, CAN President, Dr. Samson Olasopu Ayokunle and CAN Secretary General, Rev. Dr. Musa Asake should be arrested and prosecuted.

Others according to the Muslim clerics include chairman, 19 District Church Counccil of Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Rev. Zachariah Gado, House member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency, Barrister Sunday Marshal Katung, President Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, Barrister Solomon Musa, Dr. John Danfulani and any other person or persons found involved.

“The council of lmams and Ulama is most disturbed with the recent events in the Southern part of the state in particular the recent demonstration organised by persons who don’t want peace in Kafanchan which led to the merciless killings and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

“To actualize their sentimental zeal by way of making insinuative statements that could destabilize the state, several news reports credited to Southern Kaduna political and religious leaders urging their people to take arms to defend themselves and nothing was done to prevent its occurence until the worse had happened.

“Thus, the situation degenerated into the senseless ane merciless massarce of hundredth of Hausa/Fulani Muslims in that area.”

The Special Forces Unite from the Nigerian Army has since been sent to Southern Kaduna to restore peace, according to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Bururai.