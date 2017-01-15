The National Peace Committee chaired by former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar, has appealed to all aggrieved parties affected in the violent attacks in Southern Kaduna, Nigeria, to sheathe their swords and tolerate each other for the interest of peace in the state.

General Abubakar made the appeal when he led other members of the committee such as the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Catholic Bishops of Abuja and Sokoto, Cardinal John Onaiyekan and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, to a meeting with Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the Government House, in Kaduna.

While expressing concern about the killing of innocent people in Southern Kaduna by suspected herdsmen, the Committee warned religious, political and traditional rulers against making inflammatory statements that would worsen the situation.

Addressing newsmen after a closed door meeting with the state Governor, General Abdulsalam said the committee was going to meet with other stakeholders, religious leaders, area Chiefs and also visit the site where the problems had occurred are and discuss with the people. After which they will again sit down with the governor to see what should be done.

Fielding questions from journalists after the meeting, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah disclosed that the visit is more of Solidarity with the people of Kaduna State. He also explained that as part of the delegation, who convened the peace committee, he said,” What we are doing now is trying to bring about peace. We didn’t just hold the election; we are looking at how we can achieve peace and stability.

The committee met behind closed doors for over three hours with Governor El-Rufai and his deputy, Bala Bantex, inside the governor’s office.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Chairman of the National Peace Committee and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, noted that only a genuine reconciliation between the natives and Fulani’ would bring the crisis to an end.

Aggrieved parties were asked to forgive one another and put the past behind them.