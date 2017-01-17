At least four killed and 15 wounded when a suicide bomber believed to be a teenage girl detonated herself in Maiduguri.

The blast happened on Monday at a mosque in the staff quarters area of the University of Maiduguri, and is thought to have been carried out by a teenage girl, a local resident and a lecturer told AFP news agency.

Claiming responsibility for the attack, Abubakar Shekau, face of the violent Islamic sect, Boko Haram, said University staff quarters were attacked because of the “ungodly” activity that happens in the mosque.

In an audio recording published on YouTube, Shekau claimed that that the Nigerian army did not kill any of his members in Sambisa forest.

“The bomb that happened this morning, it’s my people. Don’t deceive people that it’s a mosque, how would you build a mosque and do ungodly things in it,” Shekau said.

“We are not angry with Nigeria. You didn’t kill anyone in Sambisa. We are praying that we don’t change; Koran is our teacher; this is the message we are sending to you. Are you [Buhari] as powerful as God? “You should know it’s Shekau talking and I’m alive and it’s we that did it, even if King Pharaoh repents, we will not accept it.”

Reacting to the attack and the audio tape from the terrorist group, President Muhammadu Buhari maintains that terrorism will never triumph in the nation. While speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the President noted that terrorism acts were punishable before God and the nation’s law.

The President expressed sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the university community, families of the victims and the government and people of Borno State.

According to the released statement, President Buhari believes that the appalling attack on a revered place of worship shows that the perpetrators have no true understanding of Islam, adding that their despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God Almighty and the laws of the land.

The President reassured communities in Borno and others in the North eastern part of the country that his administration will continue to ensure that terrorism never triumphs over peace-loving Nigerians.