Gambia Mandate: Air Force Airlifts Nigerian Troops to Senegal

Gambia Mandate: Air Force Airlifts Nigerian Troops to Senegal

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed to Senegal as part of Nigerian contingent of Economic Community of West African States Military Intervention in Gambia (ECOMIG) – a standby force tasked by ECOWAS Heads of State to enforce the December 1, 2016 election mandate in the Gambia.Nigerian troops

A contingent of 200 boots on ground and air assets comprising fighter jets, transport aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft where on Wednesday, January 18 moved to Dakar, the Senegalese capital from where it is expected to operate into Gambia. The deployment is also to forestall hostilities or breakdown of law and order that may result from the current political impasse in The Gambia.

The contingent is being led by Air Commodore Tajudeen Yusuf, from Combat Training Group Kainji. Other troop contributing countries include Senegal, Ghana and countries within the sub-region.

