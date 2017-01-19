Gambia’s army chief, Ousman Badjie, has said he would not order his men to fight other African troops if they enter the Gambian territory. The Army chief says his troops will surrender to ECOWAS forces.

He spoke on Wednesday, January 18, as Senegalese and other Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) troops are stationed on The Gambia’s borders.

The West African troops are on standby to move into The Gambia as President Yahya Jammeh approached a midnight deadline to step down or face military action after refusing to leave at the end of his term.

“We are not going to involve ourselves militarily. This is a political dispute,” Badjie said, after eating dinner in a tourist district close to the capital, Banjul.

Meanwhile, Edu Gomez, Yahya Jammeh’s layer has fled the country to neighbouring Senegal after penning the president a letter to step down from office in the interest of peace.

Mr. Gomez who represented Mr. Jammeh and his party, the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction, APRC, in their failed attempt to have the country’s Supreme Court over turn the victory of the President-elect, Adama Barrow.

In his letter, Mr. Gomez claimed he was made to work under “tremendous pressure and coercion” as the lawyer of the now largely isolated leader and his party. He added that he could not refuse to work for Mr. Jammeh and his party, like other lawyers in the country, because he was on a retainer.