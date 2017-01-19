The man who won The Gambia’s disputed election says he will be sworn in as president at the country’s embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

The message, posted on Adama Barrow’s social media accounts, invited the general public to attend the ceremony. The president-elect tweeted and posted on Facebook that his inauguration would take place at 16:00 GMT at the embassy in the capital, Dakar.

Last-ditch efforts by regional leaders to convince Yahya Jammeh to step down as president failed overnight.

He lost elections last month, but wants the results annulled citing errors in the electoral process.

The ECOMIG forces are ready to enforce a transfer of power in The Gambia, a popular beach destination among European holidaymakers.

Thousands of Gambians, fearful that violence could erupt, have sought refuge in Senegal.

Meanwhile, thousands of UK and Dutch tourists continue to be evacuated from the tiny West African state.