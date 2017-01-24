The dollar retreated Monday, with warnings of wild volatility ahead as Donald Trump began his presidency promising to put America first and attacking global trade deals.

With trading floors ravaged by uncertainty over the tycoon’s plans, many key stock markets also fell, with Wall Street, London, Frankfurt, Paris and Tokyo all lower.

In foreign exchange, the euro hit a six-week high against the dollar at $1.0755.

The greenback… seems to have been shaken both by the apocalyptic tone set by Trump at his inauguration, and the global protests that greeted the former Apprentice host’s ascension to the highest office in the land, said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.