Following reports which would later be dismissed by the Presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari had died in a London hospital after battling an unknown disease, Nigerians literarily had their heart in their mouth.

Buhari had on 23rd January, 2017 proceeded on a 10-day vacation to the United Kingdom where the 74-year-old former military dictator is expected to undergo medical check-up. It was the second time in eight month that the President will make such vacation.

While the President’s medical trip is total embarrassment to the nation’s collective sensibilities it also portends greater danger for the future of healthcare industry of Africa’s largest economy.

When the false news filtered in, there was tension in but Nigerians are indeed glad that the rumour was dismissed soon enough by the Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu. Nigerians in the UK decried the death rumour, describing it as the handiwork of corrupt and unpatriotic individuals. The group, of Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) in a message to journalists by its co-ordinator, Engr. Adekaa Onyilo said.

Meanwhile it has been alleged by Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, the People’s Democratic Party caretaker committee chairman that the false news of the death of the President was spun by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress.

Makarfi told newsmen in Kaduna that APC leaders who were interested in contesting certain positions in 2019 were behind the rumour.