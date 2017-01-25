No fewer than 89 commercial sex workers, otherwise known as prostitutes, have been arrested by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Joint Task Force Team for the Cleansing of Abuja.

Deputy Director/Chief Press Secretary FCT Muhammad Sule made the disclosure in a press statement issued on Tuesday.

On the menace of commercial sex workers, he said that the Task Team has so far arrested 89 sex workers who have been prosecuted and handed over to the Social Development Secretariat for rehabilitation to enable them learn useful skills.

The Director, however, urged the residents of the Federal Capital Territory to assist the FCT Administration by not patronizing the unpainted taxis, Keke Napep, Okadas as well as the commercial sex workers.

He warned that their existence have security implications because they are veritable channels being used by the criminals which is in nobody’s interest. According to him, the Task Team would hit the Okada riders from all angles from the Airport road, Gishiri village, Wuye, AYA and Asokoro area; warning that all those arrested would face instant prosecution.

The reconstituted Task Team which has the mandate to deal with traffic problems, environmental nuisances and any social menace within the Federal Capital City, commenced operation last Tuesday January 15, 2017.

Back in 2015, commercial sex workers in the FCT under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Prostitutes (NANP) took to the streets in protest of their frequent harassment and arrest, edging that prostitution should be legalized in Nigeria.