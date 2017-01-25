The collapse of the transmission infrastructure has worsened power supply as generation averaged 1,681.36 megawatts last week, down from a peak of 3,131.1 megawatts generated before the system collapsed on Sunday January 15, dropping generation to 10 megawatts.

While the system collapsed at exactly 7.27 pm on Sunday, generation ramped up to average 1,681.36 megawatts this week. The Daily Operational Report from the Nigeria Electricity System Operator, an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), showed that generation at exactly 6 am Monday last week was only 478.8 megawatts.

With the low generation from the grid, it was learnt that the distribution companies were allocated less power from the grid, thus causing darkness in most parts of the country since Sunday.

Adressing the incessant blackout across the nation, Managing Director of Mainstream Energy Solutions, Mr Lamu Audu, dismissed claims by the Transmission Company of Nigeria that low water level was partially responsible for the gross inadequate power supply in the country.

He told journalists in Abuja that the issue of low water level did not arise, because, indeed, the level of water in the nation’s two main electricity generating dams in Kainji and Jebba were still rising, due to the black flood from Lake Chad.

He said the electricity industry was facing grave challenges that needed to be urgently addressed, especially to ensure the evacuation of all the power generated by his plants and that of others. He revealed that the industry had suffered three system collapses since the beginning of the year and that until the current crisis, occasioned mainly by gas pipelines vandalism, electricity generation frequency was too high and damaging plants.

The Managing Director of Mainstream Energy Solutions believes the Transmission Company of Nigeria is responsible for putting the nation in darkness, therefore should answer to the people.

He said: “I think TCN should answer because they are the ones taking the energy from us and giving to the DISCOs but if the DISCOs are not utilizing it, they will know better than anybody else. “The DISCOs can deny but TCN should have the records to tell us what is happening to the energy that we are generating. Simple question: why has the frequency been high.

Even from the system collapse, it shows from the broadcast 51.48 instead of 50 which means that someone is not taking the power we are producing. “It has been observed recently that the frequency has been on the high side, why? They should tell Nigerians why? Because if you ask the DISCO man, he will deny it, he will tell you there is no generation.”