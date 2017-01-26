Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia has issued a clarion call to all Nigerians, urging them to come out and protest against government policies on Sunday, February 5. The singer, while describing government policies as obnoxious and baseless, advised Nigerians to start asking questions.
He listed five important questions every citizen must ask the Nigerian government.
- Where are the recovered looted funds? Why do we still have the executive arms and legislatures still enjoying their salaries and allowances while we hear there’s no money to pay workers?
- Why do we still see ceaseless power failures with no explanation and hope of getting out of it unlike before?
- Why do we keep seeing peace talks in Niger Delta, fulani heardsmen and ipob without any solutions being reached, while the strategies keeps aggravating the people involved as political leaders stage forums to extort funds in the name of addressing their subjects?
- Why did we have petrol price rise to 145 for the sake of global oil price crash and removal of subsidy but such price is still being maintained despite significant re-awakening of the oil price from $30/barrel to $56/barrel?
- Who is to be held accountable for the sudden and continuous hike in price of commodities in the market, where for the first time in history, Nigeria is suddenly selling kerosene at 400 naira per litre as against 50 naira per litre, diesel at 300 naira per litre as against 100 naira per litre and petrol from 87 naira to 145 naira? Yet maintaining the same systems, environment and maybe a lesser money spending government?