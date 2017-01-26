After months of speculations, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has formally submitted all necessary documents for registration as a political party to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Plans for a mega party have been in the pipeline for a while with reports indicating it was formed by disgruntled elements in the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party. The formation of the ADP has unsettled both the ruling party and the main opposition party as politicians within them are reportedly funding the new party.

Engr. Yagbayi Sani who is the interim national chairman of the party led officers and supporters of the party to INEC office in a long motorcade on Wednesday, January 25. Shortly after submitting the documents, Sani said the party was ready to dislodge the APC from the centre and win the majority states in 2019 as well as the National Assembly.

Sani noted that the party was formed because of the current pathetic and weak conditions of the existing major political parties in Nigeria as well as the Challenging socio-economic and political situation in the country, saying that the party was a child of necessity.

He said the party will abide by its manifestos which are: “all-inclusive government, democratic empowerment of young people and party supremacy at all times”.

Sani promised that the ADP intended to do things differently by creating an enabling environment for Nigerians to freely elect their leaders and as well determine their future where impunity, nepotism and mediocrity will have no place.