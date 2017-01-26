Big Brother Nigeria again returned to television screens after a 10-year hiatus.

The show which is a special Nigerian version of Big Brother Africa has been relaunched and renamed ‘Big Brother Naija’, and 12 contestants, known as ‘housemates,’ will be in South Africa for 11 weeks to win 25 million naira cash gift and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car.

The controversy surrounding the show is ‘why a Nigerian show is being shot in South Africa’.

South African company, Multichoice’s decision to shoot the show outside Nigeria was condemned by Nigerians and The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, asked the National Broadcasting Commission to determine whether Multi-Choice has breached the Nigerian Broadcasting Code in any way, by shooting the show in South Africa, as well as the issue of possible deceit, since the viewing public was never told that the event would be staged outside Nigeria.

Mimidoo Ucheagwu, a PR agent for Multichoice/Dstv, who said she was not authorised to speak on the matter, told our correspondent that NBC has been engaged on the matter.

“The press will be properly briefed in no distant time,” she added.