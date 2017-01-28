A man identified as the Paymaster of the Ondo State House of Assembly was on Friday caught with a ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag loaded with millions of naira.

It was gathered by our correspondent that the paymaster confirmed to be acting on the orders of the suspended speaker, Princess Jumoke Akindele, who instructed him to bring the money to her residence.

The money is believed to be the one of contention among the members of the State House of Assembly which led to the impeachment of the Speaker and her Deputy, Fatai Olotu.

Fourteen out of the twenty-six Ondo State House of Assembly lawmakers had on Friday evening sacked their speaker, Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele over alleged N15million naira fraud.