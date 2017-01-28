Last year Nasa detected an object, that could be a comet or an asteroid, on a path towards Earth.

The space agency has said the mysterious object will safely pass Earth at a distance of nearly 32 million miles (51 million kilometres) on February 25th.

But one self-proclaimed astronomer has come up with an alternative theory, suggesting the asteroid will crash into Earth on February 16th and trigger a mega-tsunami, according to reports.

The self-styled astronomer Dyomin Damir Zakharovich, claims that the object at the edge of our solar system detected by the NASA will hit the Earth, and its part of the mysterious death planet Nibiru.

According to Mysterious Universe the deathly hit is going to take place on February 16, when a massive space rock will hit Earth – followed by the death of the planet itself.

Zakharovich says: “NASA is lying through its teeth. It is not conceivable that they do not know the truth. We have seen the data! The object they call WF9 left the Nibiru system in October when Nibiru began spinning counter clockwise around the sun. Since then, NASA has known it will hit Earth. But they are only telling people now.”

Even there’s no scientific evidence Nibiru even exists Zakharovich said that the alleged event will be just a precursor to the damage Nibiru will cause when it gets to the Earth.

He also said that NASA probably knows the impact zone.

‘The object is larger than NASA says. Our preliminary data suggested a 2.2km asteroid that will have no problem penetrating the atmosphere without burning up,” explain Zakharovich.

He claims it will destroy a city or cause huge tsunamis – and then Nibiru itself will arrive, and God knows what will happen.

The object called 2016 WF9 was detected by the NEOWISE project on Nov. 27, 2016.

It might once have been a comet, or it could have strayed from a population of dark objects in the main asteroid belt – but it’s not thought to pose a threat to Earth.