Influential global weekly magazine, The Economist has mocked the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja runaway. The airport in Nigeria’s capital is to be closed for six weeks, to enable runway repairs according to the aviation ministry.

The Economist cartoonist mocked Nigeria with a picture depicting the dilapidated runway at the Abuja airport.

The first paragraph of the article read: ”The capital of Nigeria is a picture of order compared with Lagos, the chaotic commercial hub. But whereas Abuja’s sweeping avenues are well maintained, the runway of its airport is potholed.”

Meanwhile, an aircraft belonging to Lufthansa Air is currently grounded at the Abuja Airport after it suffered a broken gear upon landing on the damaged runway. This was disclosed by the minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi on Monday, January 23, 2017 at the second Presidential Business Forum (PBF) at the conference centre of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Similarly, the Nigerian Police has said it will deploy 500 police trucks to man the Abuja-Kaduna expressway during the period the Abuja Airport will be shut.

The police will also station three choppers in Minna, Niger state during the period, even as armed policemen will escort trains from Abuja to Kaduna and vice versa during the period.